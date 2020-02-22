2 Juveniles Killed in Head-on Collision in Adair County

ADAIR COUNTY, Iowa – Two juveniles are dead after a head-on collision in Adair County on Friday.

The Iowa State Patrol says a Dodge Durango collided with a Ford Escort on 260th Street east of Winding Avenue around 3:30 p.m.

Two juvenile males inside the Ford Escort died at the scene.

According the Iowa State Patrol, the Dodge Durango was driven by a woman and had a minor passenger. The minor passenger suffered serious injuries and was airlifted to a hospital. The woman was transported by private vehicle to an area hospital.

The Iowa State Patrol is investigating the crash.