2 Minors Killed, 5 Others Hospitalized After Crash in Iowa

JAMAICA, Iowa — Two minors were killed and five others were injured in a single-vehicle crash in Jamaica, Iowa.

The vehicle, a 2014 Toyota Sienna, contained a minor driver and six other minor passengers. The Iowa State Patrol says the vehicle was headed northbound on Beaumont Place when the driver lost control and struck a field entrance near 12131 Beaumont Place at 11:35 a.m. on Tuesday.

Two fatalities have been confirmed, and five of the victims have been taken to Des Moines area hospitals with serious to life-threatening injuries, according to the Iowa State Patrol.

The crash is under investigation.