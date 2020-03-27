Breaking News
Closings

2 More Deaths, 56 New COVID-19 Cases Diagnosed in Iowa

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

DES MOINES, Iowa — Two more deaths have been reported from COVID-19 and 56 more people have tested positive for the coronavirus in the state, according to the Iowa Department of Public Health.

There are now 235 positive cases of COVID-19 that have been diagnosed in Iowa. A total of 3,740 negative tests have currently been done by the State Hygienic Lab and other labs. 

According to the IDPH, two Iowans with COVID-19 passed away Thursday night. One elderly adult (81+ years) from Poweshiek County and one older adult (61-80 years) from Allamakee County. Three people, in total, have died from coronavirus in Iowa to date.

According to IDPH, the locations and age ranges of the 56 individuals include:

–Benton County,  1 middle-age adult (41-60 years)

–Black Hawk County, 2 middle-age adults (41-60 years)

–Butler County, 1 older adult (61-80 years)

–Cedar County, 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years)

–Cerro Gordo County, 1 older adult (61-80 years)

–Clinton County, 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years)

–Dallas County,  1 adult (18-40 years), 1 elderly adult (81+)

–Dickinson County, 1 older adult (61-80 years)

–Dubuque County, 2 middle-age adults (41-60 years)

–Hardin County, 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years)

–Harrison County, 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years), 3 older adults (61-80 years)

–Henry County, 1 elderly adult (81+)

–Iowa County, 1 adult (18-40 years)

–Johnson County, 2 adults (18-40 years),  5 middle-age (41-60 years), 2 older adults (61-80 years)

–Linn County, 3 adults (18-40 years), 7 older adults (61-80 years)

–Mahaska County, 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years)

–Monona County, 1 elderly adult (81+)

–Marshall County, 1 adult (18-40 years)

–Montgomery County, 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years)

–Muscatine County, 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years)

–Page County, 1 older (61-80 years)

–Polk County,  1 adult (18-40 years), 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years), 2 older adults (61-80 years)

–Tama County, 1 elderly adult (81+)

–Washington County, 1 adult (18-40 years), 2 older adults (61-80 years)

–Webster County, 1 adult (18-40 years)

–Winneshiek County, 1 adult (18-40 years)

–Woodbury County, 1 older adult (61-80 years)

–Wright County, 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years)

The IDPH provides a status report on its monitoring efforts and testing here. A public hotline has been established for questions about COVID-19 in Iowa. It is available 24/7 by calling 2-1-1 or 1-800-244-7431.

A 2:30 p.m. news conference is scheduled with Gov. Kim Reynolds. Channel 13 will take the news conference live on air and stream it on www. WHOtv.com.

Share this story

Popular

Latest News

More News