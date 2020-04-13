2 More Iowa COVID-19 Deaths, 123 New Cases Reported

JOHNSTON, Iowa — The latest number of new COVID-19 cases in Iowa was released Monday morning during Gov. Kim Reynolds’ daily coronavirus update.

The numbers from the Iowa Department of Public Health include testing up through Sunday and show there are 123 new cases of COVID-19 in the state. According to a spokesperson for the governor, she incorrectly gave the number of 113 cases during her news conference.

Two additional deaths were also reported, one in Linn County and one in Muscatine County.

That brings the total number of positive cases in Iowa to 1,710. Gov. Reynolds also said there have been 981 new negative tests reported. A total of 16,986 negative tests have been reported.

The number of deaths in Iowa attributed to COVID-19 now stands at 43.

Gov. Reynolds says there are 142 currently hospitalized coronavirus patients and 741 patients have recovered. The recovered patients account for 43% of all positive tests thus far.

The IDPH has not yet released the location and ages of the people who have most-recently tested positive for COVID-19

These cases represent the newest diagnosed cases and not all of the cases statewide. The IDPH provides a status report on its monitoring efforts and testing here, which includes all of the positive tests.

A public hotline has been established for questions about COVID-19 in Iowa. It is available 24/7 by calling 2-1-1 or 1-800-244-7431.