2020 Des Moines Arts Festival Canceled

Des Moines, Iowa — The Des Moines Arts Festival will not return in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

On Tuesday the Des Moines Arts Festival Board announced it would no longer move forward with the festival scheduled for June 26th-28th. Organizers already say they plan to return on June 25th-27th, 2021.

The full press release announcing the 2020 cancellation follows:

Des Moines Arts Festival® presented by Nationwide announces it

would cease efforts towards executing the arts festival scheduled for June 26-28. Instead, the

organization will focus on living its mission to Impact Lives Through the Arts by engaging the community in interactive arts-related experiences and execute on its strategy to support the professional development of artists in the region.

We first want to extend our thanks to the many sponsors, including Bravo Greater Des Moines, Principal, and MidAmerican Energy, for their support now and in the future. Our greatest appreciation is extended to the associates at Nationwide for their unwavering support. As presenting sponsor, Nationwide has lived their commitment to the community through their actions.

“Everyone associated with the festival including staff, the board of directors, and Event Management Team volunteers, work every day of the year to bring new ideas to life and produce the safest Festival possible,” said Vicki Comegys, Chair of the Board of Directors. “We’ll miss seeing our community fill the streets, meeting artists from across the country, engaging in BOOM ART or the Billboard Project, exploring the interactive arts activities provided by our nonprofit organizations, and listening to great music.”

Although this is difficult for us, we know this is a damaging setback to the visual artist community, the many vendors who support the Festival operationally, the nonprofit organizations that rely on us for marketing and income, and the musicians who play our stages.

While we may not be gathering on the streets of downtown Des Moines in June, we will be producing a variety of creative programming options to embrace the arts in a way that is safe and rewarding.

Some examples include:

• Visit Olson-Larsen Galleries beginning May 28 for a gallery exhibition and sale of Festival juried

artists curated by Chaden Halfhill, founder and CEO, of Silent Rivers Design+Build.

• Enjoy the Interrobang Film Festival on June 26-28. If you own a smart tv, you can view all the

films, programming, and workshops live on the Vimeo channel, Interrobang Film Festival.

• Enjoy the exhibition of artwork by young artists with the Des Moines Art Center’s Student Art

Exhibition presented by Hubbell Homes that will be on display at the Central Library beginning

as soon as the library reopens. We’ll let you know.

• Follow our @Home with the Des Moines Arts Festival video adventure as we take you behind the

scenes of the festival, the people who make it happen, and the creatives who contribute to its

success. Click here to see a preview.

• Celebrate the arts festival by purchasing art from one of the 180 professional and emerging

artists who mastered the competitive jury process to receive an invitation to this year’s festival.

• You can support small businesses like Centro Restaurant, Gateway Market, and the many others

who support the festival.



“Producing the Festival is a passion,” said Stephen King, Executive Director. “It’s personal for our families and us. This decision was painful, but I am confident it is the right one in light of the uncertainty facing our nation.”

We look forward to returning the Festival to the downtown Des Moines streets in 2021 on June 25-27