22 More Iowans Test Positive for COVID-19

IOWA — There are 22 more confirmed COVID-19 cases in Iowa, according to the Iowa Department of Public Health.

There are now 90 confirmed cases in Iowa. A total of 1,215 negative tests have been conducted at the State Hygienic Lab to date.

According to Iowa Department of Public Health, the locations and age ranges of the 22 new cases include:

Cerro Gordo County, 2 adults (18-40 years)

Dallas County, 1 older adult (61-80 years)

Dubuque County, 2 middle-aged adults (41-60 years)

Harrison County, 2 older adults (61-80 years)

Johnson County, 2 adults (18-40 years), 1 middle-aged (41-60 years), 2 older (61-80 years)

Kossuth County, 1 adult (18-40 years)

Linn County, 1 middle age adult (41-60 years)

Poweshiek County, 1 elderly adult (81 years or older)

Scott County, 1 middle-aged adult (41-60 years)

Sioux County, 1 older adult (61-80 years)

Tama County, 2 adults (18-40 years), 1 middle-aged adult (41-60 years)

Washington County, 1 middle-aged adult (41-60 years)

Woodbury County, 1 middle-aged adult (41-60 years)

On Saturday, the Iowa Department of Public Health announced 23 Iowans tested positive for the virus.

Governor Kim Reynolds will hold a press conference Sunday at 2:30 p.m. The press conference will be live streamed at whotv.com and on the WHO Channel 13 Facebook page.