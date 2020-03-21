23 More COVID-19 Cases Confirmed in Iowa

IOWA — Twenty-three more Iowans have tested positive for COVID-19, according to the Iowa Department of Public Health.

There are now 68 cases that have been confirmed in Iowa. The Iowa Department of Public Health says 1,049 negative tests have been conducted at the State Hygienic Lab.

According to the Iowa Department of Public Health, the locations and age ranges of the 23 individuals include:

Allamakee County, 1 middle age adult (41-60 years), 1 older adult (61-80 years)

Black Hawk County, 1 middle age adult (41-60 years), 1 elderly (81 years or older)

Dubuque County, 1 older adult (61-80 years)

Fayette County, 1 adult (18-40 years)

Henry County, 1 adult (18-40 years)

Johnson County, 3 adults (18-40 years), 1 middle age adult (41-60 years), 1 older adult (61-80 years)

Linn County, 2 adults (18-40 years), 1 middle age adult (41-60 years)

Muscatine County, 1 middle age adult (41-60 years)

Polk County, 2 middle age adults (41-60 years), 2 older adults (61-80 years)

Pottawattamie County, 1 middle age adult (41-60 years)

Story County, 1 adult (18-40 years)

Washington County, 1 middle age adult (41-60 years)