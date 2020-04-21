3 People Found Dead in Collins Residence, Carbon Monoxide Poisoning Eyed as Cause

COLLINS, Iowa – Investigators say three people found dead at a Collins residence died from asphyxiation, likely from carbon monoxide gas.

The Story County Sheriff’s Office says deputies were called to the 700 block of 1st Ave. in Collins just before 8:00 a.m. Tuesday to perform a welfare check.

When they arrived, they discovered the bodies of three adults inside a travel trailer. The deceased are a 62-year-old female, 41-year-old female, and a 20-year-old male. Officials say all three lived there.

The initial investigation found there were no signs of foul play and the three people died of asphyxiation. Three dogs were also found dead inside the trailer.

The names of the deceased have not yet been released.