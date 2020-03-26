34 New COVID-19 Cases Diagnosed in Iowa

DES MOINES, Iowa — The Iowa Department of Public Health has released the latest number of positive COVID-19 cases in the state and it’s another double-digit increase.

There are 34 new cases in Iowa. That brings the total of cases to 179. So far, 2,975 negative tests have been reported. That includes testing from the State Hygienic Lab and other labs.

According to the IDPH, the locations and age ranges of the 34 individuals include:

–Appanoose County, 1 elderly adult (81+)

–Black Hawk County, 1 middle-age adult (18-40 years)

–Cedar County, 1 middle-age (18-40 years), 1 older (61-80 years), 1 elderly (81+)

–Clayton County, 1 adult (18-40 years)

–Des Moines County, 1 adult (18-40 years)

–Jasper County, 1 elderly (81+)

–Johnson County, 1 adult (18-40 years), 4 middle-aged adults (41-60 years), 1 older (61-80 years)

–Linn County, 1 adult (18-40 years), 3 middle-aged adults (41-60 years), 1 older adult (61-80 years)

–Mahaska County, 1 older adult (61-80 years)

–Monona County, 1 older adult (61-80 years)

–Page County, 1 middle-aged adult (41-60 years)

–Polk County, 1 adult (18-40 years), 2 middle-aged (41-60 years), 1 older (61-80 years)

–Pottawattamie County, 1 middle-aged adult (41-60 years)

–Scott County, 1 elderly, 3 middle-aged (41-60 years)

–Sioux County, 1 older adult (61-80 years)

–Washington County, 2 older adults (61-80 years)

Wednesday’s numbers listed 21 news coronavirus cases in the state.

Thus far, there’s only been one death in Iowa attributed to COVID-19. That happened in Dubuque County

The IDPH provides a status report on its monitoring efforts and testing here. A public hotline has been established for questions about COVID-19 in Iowa. It is available 24/7 by calling 2-1-1 or 1-800-244-7431.

A 2:30 p.m. news conference is scheduled with Gov. Kim Reynolds. Channel 13 will take the news conference live on air and stream it on www. WHOtv.com.