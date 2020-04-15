4 New Iowa COVID-19 Deaths, 96 Additional Cases Reported

JOHNSTON, Iowa — The latest number of new COVID-19 cases in Iowa was released Wednesday morning during Gov. Kim Reynolds’ daily coronavirus update.

The numbers from the Iowa Department of Public Health include testing up through Tuesday and show there are 96 new cases of COVID-19 in the state.

Four additional deaths were also reported. The number of deaths in Iowa attributed to COVID-19 now stands at 53.

That brings the total number of positive cases in Iowa to 1,995 Gov. Reynolds also said there have been 407 new negative tests reported. A total of 17,874 negative tests have been reported.

Gov. Reynolds says there are 171 currently hospitalized coronavirus patients and 908 patients have recovered. The recovered patients account for 46% of all positive tests thus far.

The IDPH has not yet released the age and location of the people who most-recently tested positive for COVID-19.

These cases represent the newest diagnosed cases and not all of the cases statewide. The IDPH provides a status report on its monitoring efforts and testing here, which includes all of the positive tests.

A public hotline has been established for questions about COVID-19 in Iowa. It is available 24/7 by calling 2-1-1 or 1-800-244-7431.