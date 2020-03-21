4 Teens Face Charges After Des Moines Shooting Left Two Injured

DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines police have arrested four teens in connection to a shooting that left two people hurt earlier this week.

Police have not released their names but say the four involved are boys between the ages of 15 and 17. They face charges ranging from attempted murder, conspiracy to commit a felony, intimidation with a deadly weapon, and going armed with intent.

The shooting happened late Tuesday afternoon in the 3100 block of SW 12th Place. It left a man with a gunshot wound to his face and woman with a bullet graze on her leg. Both are expected to be OK.

A 41-year-old Des Moines woman also faces charges in the case. Police say Cynthia Janssens had knowledge of the shooting and allowed the boys into her home. A criminal complaint says she also allowed marijuana use in her home. She is charged with accessory after the fact and gathering where controlled substances are used.