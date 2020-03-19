5 New COVID-19 Cases Announced in Iowa

JOHNSTON, Iowa — During a news conference from the State Emergency Operations Center in Johnston Thursday afternoon, Gov. Kim Reynolds announced five more positive cases of COVID-19 in Iowa.

That brings the number of positive coronavirus diagnosis’ in Iowa to 44. Gov. Reynolds said 40 of those cases were tested by the State Hygienics Lab while the other four cases were tested nationally.

There are now 13 Iowa counties where coronavirus has been found. Gov. Reynolds did not detail which counties the new cases were from but said that information would be available on the Iowa Department of Public Health’s website later.

State Medical Director and Epidemiologist Dr. Caitlin Pedati emphasized the efforts people should take to help stop the spread of COVID-19. She advises staying home if you feel ill, getting lots of fluids, as well as rest.

Gov. Reynolds backed up Dr. Pedati’s words, stating “We cannot say this enough, if you are sick, stay home.”

When asked whether she was considering a “shelter in place” order, Gov. Reynolds said despite rumors of that around the country, that is not on the table.

“I’m counting on every Iowan to do their part and I have faith in them.”