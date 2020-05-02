$5,000 Reward Offered for Information on Fatal Marshalltown Shooting

MARSHALLTOWN, Iowa — Marshalltown police are offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of the person responsible for a fatal shooting.

Back on March 25 at 9:20 p.m., someone shot 22-year-old Johnqwez Lewis and 27-year-old Devonte Brooks in the 400 block of Union Street. Lewis died at the scene. Brooks was not critically injured.

“Johnqwez Lewis’ death and the injuries to Devonte Brooks were a senseless act of violence. As a

community, we must come together and find those responsible,” officials said.

Anyone with information about the shooting should contact the Marshalltown Police Department at

641-754-5725. Anonymous tips can also be sent to Marshall County Crime Stoppers here.