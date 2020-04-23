50th Earth Day Anniversary Shows Silver Lining of COVID-19 Pandemic

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- 50 years ago, today, the United States implemented a national day to reflect on our impact on the environment. Now, a half a century later, we are in a unique position to measure our impact.

“Just from a consumption standpoint those things that we don’t even think about, we stop by and grab on our way to work, on our way to different activities, now we have to sit down and make that conscientious effort of when we’re going shopping, exactly what we need and what we’re consuming,” Iowa State University Director of Sustainability Merry Rankin said.

Rankin said this is the time to analyze our day to day needs and behaviors. She encourages people, as they sit in their homes, to think about the waste we accumulate, the water we are using, and the temperature we set in our homes, all this has an impact on the environment.

When it comes to transportation, communities around the globe are experiencing cleaner air with less people on the roads.

“Certainly any reduction in emissions is going to improve our environment, we already in Iowa have the benefit of already having clean air, but if we’re reducing emissions be that through fewer cars on the road, be that through fewer industries actually operating right now, all those reductions help,” Iowa Environmental Council Energy and Climate Policy Specialist Steve Guyer said.

Guyer said even though Iowa generates more energy from wind than coal, they predict there is going to be an even bigger push toward renewable energy to make sure we maintain good air quality even when everything returns to normal.