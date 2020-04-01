52 New COVID-19 Cases Diagnosed in Iowa, 2 More Deaths Reported

DES MOINES, Iowa — The Iowa Department of Public Health has released its latest numbers on the number of COVID-19 cases in the state.

The IDPH said Wednesday, 52 more cases have been diagnosed in the state. That brings the total of coronavirus cases in the state to 549. There have been 7,304 negative tests for the virus to date.

There were two more deaths reported since Tuesday’s numbers were released — one elderly adult (81+) in Polk County, and one elderly adult (81+) in Washington County. That brings the number of deaths due to coronavirus in Iowa to 9.

According to IDPH, the locations and age ranges of the 52 individuals include:

–Cerro Gordo County, 1 adult (18-40 years)

–Clayton County, 1 elderly adult (81+)

–Clinton County, 1 adult (18-40 years)

–Dallas County, 1 adult (18-40 years), 1 older adult (61-80 years)

–Des Moines County, 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years)

–Dubuque County, 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years)

–Harrison County, 1 older adult (61-80 years)

–Henry County, 1 adult (18-40 years), 1 older adult (61-80 years)

–Iowa County, 1 adult (18-40 years)

–Jasper County, 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years)

–Johnson County, 1 adult (18-40 years), 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years), 1 older adult (61-80 years)

–Linn County, 2 adults (18-40 years), 2 middle-age adults (41-60 years)

–Madison County, 1 older adult (61-80 years)

–Mitchell County, 2 middle-age adults (41-60 years)

–Muscatine County, 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years), 1 older adult (61-80 years)

–O’Brien County, 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years), 1 older adult (61-80 years)

–Polk County, 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years), 3 older adults (61-80 years), 1 elderly (81+)

–Pottawattamie County, 1 child (0-17 years)

–Poweshiek County, 1 older adult (61-80 years)

–Scott County, 2 middle-age adults (41-60 years), 1 adult (18-40 years)

–Story County, 2 older adults (61-80 years)

–Tama County, 1 middle age adult (41-60 years), 2 older adults (61-80 years)

–Van Buren County, 1 older adult (61-80 years)

–Warren County, 1 adult (18-40 years)

–Washington County, 1 adult (18-40 years), 5 middle-age adults (41-60 years), 2 older adults (61-80 years), 1 elderly adult (81+)

These cases represent the newest diagnosed cases and not all of the cases statewide. The IDPH provides a status report on its monitoring efforts and testing here, which includes all of the positive tests.

A public hotline has been established for questions about COVID-19 in Iowa. It is available 24/7 by calling 2-1-1 or 1-800-244-7431.

A 2:30 p.m. news conference is scheduled with Gov. Kim Reynolds. Channel 13 will take the news conference live on air and stream it on www. WHOtv.com.