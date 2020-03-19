6 New COVID-19 Cases Announced in Iowa

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

JOHNSTON, Iowa -- During a news conference from the State Emergency Operations Center in Johnston Thursday afternoon, Gov. Kim Reynolds announced six more positive cases of COVID-19 in Iowa.

That now brings the number of positive coronavirus diagnoses in Iowa to 44 since Wednesday.

Gov. Reynolds said 40 of those cases were tested by the State Hygienics Lab while the other four cases were tested nationally.

There are now 13 Iowa counties where coronavirus has been found. The Iowa Department of Public Health released more information Thursday in a news release about the location of those new cases.

Three of them live in Polk County, one adult 19-40, one middle aged adult 41-60, and one older adult 61-80. One adult 19-40 living in Muscatine County, one middle aged adult 41-60 living in Dubuque County; and one adult 19-40 living in Johnson County is an adult in. Two additional non-residents of Iowa tested positive at Iowa healthcare facilities for COVID-19

State Medical Director and Epidemiologist Dr. Caitlin Pedati emphasized the efforts people should take to help stop the spread of COVID-19. She advises staying home if you feel ill, getting lots of fluids, as well as rest.

Gov. Reynolds backed up Dr. Pedati's words, stating "We cannot say this enough, if you are sick, stay home."

When asked whether she was considering a "shelter in place" order, Gov. Reynolds said despite rumors of that around the country, that is not on the table.

"I'm counting on every Iowan to do their part and I have faith in them."

*Editor's note: One of the non-Iowa residents' positive tests was reported late Wednesday on the IDPH's website, which led us to initially report five new cases were announced Thursday. The governor's office has since clarified the number of new cases.