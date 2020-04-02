66 Additional COVID-19 Cases in Iowa, 2 More Deaths

DES MOINES, Iowa — The Iowa Department of Public Health is reporting 66 more Iowans have tested positive for the coronavirus and two more people have died.

As of Thursday morning, that brings the total number of positive cases in Iowa to 614. The IDPH also says there have been 8,054 negative tests reported.

Eleven Iowans have now died because of complications of COVID-19. The two most recent deaths were older adults (61-80) in Linn County.

According to IDPH, the locations and age ranges of the 66 individuals include:

–Allamakee County, 1 child (0-17 years), 2 adults (18-40 years), 4 middle-age adults (41-60 years), 1 older adult (61-80) years

–Black Hawk County, 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years)

–Boone County, 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years)

–Bremer County, 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years)

–Buchanan County, 1 adult (18-40 years)

–Cedar County, 1 adult (18-40 years), 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years)

–Cerro Gordo County, 2 middle-age adults (41-60 years)

–Clay County, 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years)

–Clinton County, 2 adults (18-40 years), 1 older adult (61-80 years)

–Dallas County, 1 adult (18-40 years), 3 middle-age adults (41-60 years)

–Delaware County, 1 older adult (61-80 years)

–Jefferson County, 1 adult (18-40 years)

–Johnson County, 1 adult (18-40 years), 3 middle-age adults (41-60 years)

–Jones County, 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years)

–Linn County, 3 adults (18-40 years), 4 middle-age adults (41-60 years), 1 older adult (61-80 years), 1 elderly adult (81+)

–Mahaska County, 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years)

–Marshall County, 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years)

–Muscatine County, 1 adult (18-40 years)

–Polk County, 2 adults (18-40 years), 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years), 3 older adults (61-80 years)

–Poweshiek County, 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years)

–Scott County, 3 middle-age adults (41-60 years), 1 older adult (61-80 years)

–Tama County, 2 adults (18-40 years), 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years)

–Van Buren County, 1 older adult (61-80 years)

–Warren County, 1 adult (18-40 years), 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years)

–Washington County, 1 adult (18-40 years), 1 older adult (61-80 years)

–Winneshiek County, 1 older adult (61-80 years)

–Woodbury County, 2 adults (18-40 years), 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years)

These cases represent the newest diagnosed cases and not all of the cases statewide. The IDPH provides a status report on its monitoring efforts and testing here, which includes all of the positive tests.

The IDPH says that a Des Moines County resident who had previously been reported as positive for COVID-19 turned out to be negative and a previously identified Poweshiek County resident who had tested positive was actually a resident of Linn County.

A public hotline has been established for questions about COVID-19 in Iowa. It is available 24/7 by calling 2-1-1 or 1-800-244-7431.

