New Restrictions for Iowa Region Hardest Hit by COVID-19; 7 More Deaths and 146 New Cases Reported

JOHNSTON, Iowa — The latest number of new COVID-19 cases in Iowa was released Thursday morning on the Iowa Department of Public Health’s website and it shows one of Iowa’s Regional Medical Coordination Center regions has reached the threshold at which the governor had previously said she would consider a stay at home order.

The numbers include testing up through Wednesday and show there are 146 new cases of COVID-19 in the state and seven new deaths. The number of deaths in Iowa attributed to COVID-19 now stands at 60.

RMCC region #6, which is in northeast Iowa and includes Allamakee, Linn, and Black Hawk counties has reached a score of 10 on the assessment scale. Gov. Kim Reynolds had previously said that she would consider issuing a stay at home order for regions that had reached 10.

During her Thursday morning news conference, Gov. Reynolds did not implement a stay at home or shelter in place order, but did outline some additional mitigation efforts for Region #6.

They include canceling all social gatherings for the counties included in the region. Limited exceptions will be made for funerals, weddings, and other religious services. Gov. Reynolds also said people should not be gathering with anyone outside of their immediate household and should limit leaving their residences for essential reasons only, like grocery shopping or medical appointments.

The governor also called on employers to provide, if possible, employees the chance to work from home. And if that’s not possible, she said they should take all precautions to protect the health and safety of workers.

People are again being asked to take personal responsibility and “make every reasonable effort” to remain six feet away from others.

The new mitigation efforts for Region 6 go into effect at 11:59 p.m. Thursday and will be in place until April 30th.

That number for Region 6 was reached with data comprising of:

–hospitalized COVID-19 patients

–COVID-19 patients admitted in the last 24 hours

–COVID-19 patients in the ICU

–COVID-19 patients on ventilators

–total inpatient beds

–total ICU beds available

–available ventilators

Regional Medical Coordination Centers(RMCC)

The number of people currently hospitalized due to the illness is 175. There have been 987 people who have recovered.

The IDPH has not yet released the location or age of the people who most-recently tested positive for COVID-19.

These cases represent the newest diagnosed cases and not all of the cases statewide. The IDPH provides a status report on its monitoring efforts and testing here, which includes all of the positive tests.

A public hotline has been established for questions about COVID-19 in Iowa. It is available 24/7 by calling 2-1-1 or 1-800-244-7431.