ARL Rescues Dozens of Cats & Kittens from 'Gruesome' Hoarding Situation

DES MOINES, Iowa — The Animal Rescue League of Iowa is asking for help after it rescued dozens of cats from, yet another, hoarding situation.

The ARL’s Mobile Rescue Team had taken in around 74 cats and kittens, and counting, as of Tuesday night. Some of those cats were found to be in critical condition and four of them did not survive.

The ARL says the cats were rescued from a basement of a home in the 2600 block of 51st Street in Des Moines.

Though the cats had only been at that property for five days before the rescue began, according to the ARL, rescuers found gruesome conditions when they arrived.

The ARL says cats were everywhere, even inside the walls, and the floors were covered in bloody diarrhea from the critically ill animals.

Donations to help care for the rescued cats can be made here.

(Courtesy: Animal Rescue League of Iowa)

