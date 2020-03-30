80/35 Music Festival Canceled for 2020 Due to COVID-19

DES MOINES, Iowa – The organizers of the 80/35 Music Festival have announced they will cancel the event in 2020 because of COVID-19.

The event had been scheduled for July 10 &11 at Western Gateway Park in Des Moines. It would have been the 13th year for the festival.

The following statement was posted to the festival’s website Monday:

As you know, the arts and live music industry has been profoundly impacted by the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. The Des Moines Music Coalition (DMMC) Board of Directors has been closely monitoring all the developments to identify the best course of action for 80/35.



It’s with a sad song in our hearts to inform you, our friends, volunteers, artists and passionate music fans, that we have decided to cancel the 13th annual 80/35 festival originally scheduled for July 10 & 11.



As a small, nonprofit organization that relies on ticket sales, volunteers, community grants, and corporate sponsorships, the COVID-19 global pandemic has profoundly disrupted our ability to responsibly prepare and produce the festival in a manner that ensures its future success. A future without 80/35 was something we couldn’t risk.



Let’s be honest, there is no summer in Des Moines without 80/35!



So, now what? We shift our focus to planning the 2021 festival and finding ways to rally around and support our local artists, venues, and music industry. Stay tuned for details about virtual concerts and online music educational programming brought to you by the DMMC!



If we focus on social distancing and take the advice from our health professionals now, we will all emerge from this crisis as a more conscious, caring, and connected group of people, ready and excited to continue our celebration of live music, arts, and community.



Thank you for your unending support of DMMC and 80/35. We look forward to getting the bands back together in 2021!