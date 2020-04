85 More Iowans Test Positive for COVID-19

FILE – This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the virus that causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. Some political leaders are hailing a potential breakthrough in the fight against COVID-19: simple pin-prick blood tests or nasal swabs that can determine within minutes if someone has, or previously had, the virus. But some scientists have challenged their accuracy. (NIAID-RML via AP)

IOWA — The Iowa Department of Public Health has confirms another 85 Iowans have tested postive for COVID-19, bringing the total number of positive tests in Iowa to 699. That includes 13 new cases in Polk County and 14 more in Linn County.

No more deaths from COVID-19 were reported on Friday.

Here is a list of the NEW cases of COVID-19 reported on Friday:

Allamakee County, 1 adult (18-40 years)

Clayton County, 1 adult (18-40 years)

Clinton County, 4 middle age adults (41-60 years), 1 older adult (61-80 years)

Crawford County, 1 middle age adult (41-60), 2 older adults (61-80 years)

Dallas County, 2 older adults (61-80 years)

Dubuque County, 1 older adult (61-80 years)

Fayette County, 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years)

Henry County, 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years)

Jackson County, 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years)

Jasper County, 1 older adult (61-80 years)

Jefferson County, 1 adult (18-40 years)

Johnson County, 1 adult (18-40 years), 2 middle-age adults (41-60 years)

Linn County, 1 adult (18-40 years), 2 middle-age adults (41-60 years), 5 older adults (61-80 years), 6 elderly adults (81+)

Louisa County, 1 older adult (61-80 years)

Lyon County, 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years)

Marshall County, 1 adult (18-40 years)

Monona County, 1 elderly (81+)

Muscatine County, 1 adult (18-40 years), 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years), 1 older adult (61-80 years)

O’Brien County, 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years)

Plymouth County, 1 adult (18-40 years)

Polk County, 6 adults (18-40 years), 6 middle-age adults (41-60 years), 1 older adult (61-80 years)

Pottawattamie County, 1 older adult (61-80 years)

Scott County, 4 middle-age adults (41-60 years), 2 older adults (61-80 years)

Shelby County, 1 older adult (61-80 years), 1 elderly adult (81+)

Sioux County, 1 older adult (61-80 years)

Story County, 1 adult (18-40 years)

Tama County, 3 adults (18-40 years), 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years), 1 older adult (61-80 years)

Van Buren County, 1 adult (18-40 years), 1 older adult (61-80 years)

Warren County, 1 adult (18-40 years), 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years)

Washington County, 2 adults (18-40 years), 3 middle-age adults (41-60 years), 2 older adults (61-80 years)

Woodbury County, 1 older adult (61-80 years)