A Handful of Historic Valley Junction Businesses Plan To Re-Open Friday

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa – A handful of Historic Valley Junction business owners plan to open their doors to the public Friday.

According to the Historic Valley Junction Business Foundation more than 100 local businesses were sent a survey, with only 24 responding if they plan to open their businesses or not.

Of the 24, seven will be closed, 10 will be open by appointment only and seven will open at 50 percent capacity.

Governor Kim Reynolds announced Wednesday businesses like retailors are able to re-open their doors Friday at 50 percent capacity.

2AU Limited Owner Ann Au said she is on the fence about reopening up her business.

“You know I wish I could be a little more certain on the whole thing, but I think I’ll probably do by appointment for the first week,” Au said.

Au said is ready for customers and staff to walk back in the door. There will be a table with hand sanitizer and wipes for customers as well as masks to buy.

Au said her business has been hit hard with the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It was quite a shock to the business not to have that flow of people coming in and I have been able to fulfill some orders, but not the general type of cash flow I would normally have,” Au said.

According to the Historic Valley Junction Business the pandemic has hit its local shops hard with their businesses down about 60 percent compared to this year last year.

Heart of Iowa Market Place Owner Abby Sharp said she has kept her business open to online orders during the pandemic.

“In the last couple weeks we probably the last couple of weeks we’ve probably shipped out close to 2,000 packages from our store,” Sharp said.

Sharp said she plans to operate by appointment only for the next few weeks.