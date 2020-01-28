A Peek Behind the Brews at Flix Brewhouse

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- The craft beer craze continues to be strong in Iowa, and Flix Brewhouse in Des Moines has become a popular destination for craft beer lovers and movie lovers alike.

Flix dubs itself as "America's Cinema Brewery," combining a theater, a restaurant, and a microbrewery to offer a unique experience. Even though Flix is headquartered in Texas, head brewer Jack Wilson brews all the beer on site and collaborates with local Iowa breweries. He gets the freedom to develop new recipes sold exclusively in Des Moines. It's as local as you can get.

Wilson recently created three themed beers for "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker." He agreed to give Channel 13 a behind-the-scenes tour of the brewery, and he offered up some insight into his creative process.