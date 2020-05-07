Above + Beyond Cancer Launches New Book Ahead of Virtual ‘Evening of Inspiration’

Des Moines, Iowa — Above + Beyond Cancer will hold a fundraiser virtually this weekend as the non-profit changes the way it does business during the pandemic.

‘Evening of Inspiration‘ will be held on Saturday, May 9th via Zoom. The event will be hosted by WHO 13’s Sonya Heitshusen. Tickets are still available for the virtual event. Proceeds fund programs that Above + Beyond Cancer organizers for cancer fighters and those who’ve beaten the disesase.

Saturday’s event will also serve as a book launch for the organization and its founder, Dr. Richard Deming. “Above and Beyond Cancer” the book is now available to order online.

Deming says the book puts readers in the shoes and mindset of a cancer patient. “It is a book about the philosophical journey individuals go through when a person hears the words ‘you have cancer’. The ups and downs, shock, anger, hope, joy and acceptance,” Deming says.