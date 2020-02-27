Adaptive Bike Would Help 9 year-old Triplets Born Early Go On Family Bike Rides Again

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ANKENY, IOWA –It can be hard for Brenna Kamps to keep up with her sisters. The triplets were born early, causing physical and developmental delays for Brenna.

The family is in the running for an adaptive tandem bike to help them all hit the bike trail again as a family.

"It just means a lot to me that we do things together," said Annalise Kamps.

The 9 year-old triplets like to make sure no one is left out. “The good thing about being a triplet is you're never ever lonely," added Annalise.



Her sister Lucy Kamps said, "Making Brenna laugh is really fun. It makes your day brighter and like, yay!"

Annalise, Brenna, and Lucy were born early. "They were born at 25 weeks gestation. They were due on December 15th, but were born on September 1st. I was at work and my water broke, and they were here 12 hours later," said Mom Angie Kamps.

The triplets weighed a pound and a half at birth and spent months in the Mercy Neonatal Intensive Care Unit. "All three of them suffered severe brain hemorrhages when they were born because they were born so early. Brenna kind of got the brunt of the complications from the prematurity,” said Angie. "She has cerebral palsy, epilepsy, hydrocephalus, which means she has fluid on the brain."

Brenna has physical and developmental delays, but that hasn't stopped her from trying to keep up with her sisters. "It's been one of our biggest challenges just trying to figure ways we can adapt things to make sure she can participate the same way as her sisters," said Angie.

The family has always enjoyed bike rides together, but it's become a challenge as the girls grow. "Anna and Lucy are now big enough to ride bikes on their own, but with Brenna, because she's gotten bigger and weighs a little more, we can't really do that so much anymore because if she leans one way or another it kind of takes the whole bike down."

Now the family is in the running for the Great Bike Giveaway. A charity called The Friendship Circle will give out a more than $7,000 tandem bicycle. Angie said, "It's an adaptive bicycle on front, and on back an adult can ride, so Brenna will be able to pedal with us and whoever is riding can do the steering."

The family just needs votes. Dad Brad Kamps said, "The post has gone crazy. We've gotten votes from almost every state, 10 to 15 countries around the world. So, we really appreciate everyone's support on this."

The support means so much to the sisters. “Because then we would be finally able to do things we've wanted to do for years but haven't been able to, like going on a bike ride,” said Annalise.

Lucy added, "It would be like, oh we won the bike. We're going on a bike ride, yay!"

Brenna said she would like to ride a bike without training wheels one day. She also said she likes to play ball and play on our trampoline. She is a great dancer and very enthusiastic singer.

You can vote for Brenna on The Great Bike Giveaway’s website. Voting runs through March 4th.