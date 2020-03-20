Additional COVID-19 Case Confirmed in Iowa

IOWA — Another Iowan has tested positive for COVID-19, according to the Iowa Department of Public Health. There are now 45 confirmed cases in the state.

The new case is a middle-aged adult between 41-60 years old in Allamakee County.

The Iowa counties with confirmed cases are Adair County (1 case), Allamakee County (3 cases), Black Hawk County (1 case), Carroll County (1 case), Dallas County (5 cases), Dubuque County (1 case), Harrison County (1 case), Johnson County (22 cases), Muscatine County (1 case), Polk County (6 cases), Pottawattamie County (1 case), Washington County (1 case) and Winneshiek County (1 case).

There have been 765 negative tests conducted at the State Hygienic Lab, according to the Iowa Department of Public Health.

Gov. Kim Reynolds will hold a press conference Friday at 2:30 p.m. to provide updates on COVID-19 in Iowa.