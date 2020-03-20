Breaking News
Closings
Watch Now
Channel 13 News at 4:00
Iowa Impacts
Statehouse Coronavirus News
National Coronavirus Headlines
Closings And Cancellations
Coronavirus Iowa Impacts
Coronavirus Headlines From Governor Kim Reynolds And The Iowa Legislature
National Coronavirus Headlines
Closings And Cancellations

Additional COVID-19 Case Confirmed in Iowa

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

IOWA — Another Iowan has tested positive for COVID-19, according to the Iowa Department of Public Health. There are now 45 confirmed cases in the state.

The new case is a middle-aged adult between 41-60 years old in Allamakee County.

The Iowa counties with confirmed cases are Adair County (1 case), Allamakee County (3 cases), Black Hawk County (1 case), Carroll County (1 case), Dallas County (5 cases), Dubuque County (1 case), Harrison County (1 case), Johnson County (22 cases), Muscatine County (1 case), Polk County (6 cases), Pottawattamie County (1 case), Washington County (1 case) and Winneshiek County (1 case).

There have been 765 negative tests conducted at the State Hygienic Lab, according to the Iowa Department of Public Health.

Gov. Kim Reynolds will hold a press conference Friday at 2:30 p.m. to provide updates on COVID-19 in Iowa.

Share this story

Popular

Latest News

More News