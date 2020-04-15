Watch Now
Iowa’s Self-Service Portal for Pesticide Applicators is Open

Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig announced pesticide license applications and payments can be completed online through the self-service portal starting this week.

David Geiger has more in the Agribusiness report for April 15, 2020.

