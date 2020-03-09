Skip to content
whotv.com
Des Moines
39°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Coronavirus
Veteran’s Voices
Hidden History
Remarkable Women
Special Reports
Booked!
Top Stories
Worm Supermoon Will Light Up the Sky This Week
Video
Top Stories
Weather Why: How much wind will move a person?
Video
Top Stories
Ex-Top Judge at Iowa Agency Pleased to Settle Reprisal Claim
Trump Authorizes Hundreds of New Ag Inspectors to Help Fight African Swine Fever
Video
Outbreak Update: Weekday Coronavirus Stream to Launch Monday
Dow Drops 1,500 Points as Oil Price Plunge Shocks Markets
Politics
Insiders
The Deciders
Top Stories
Insiders 3/8/20: Reynolds, Ernst Discuss Iowa’s Preparation for Coronavirus; The Latest in the Glenwood Investigation
Video
Top Stories
New Poll Shows Joni Ernst Losing Support Among Iowans
Video
Top Stories
Trump Names Rep. Mark Meadows His New Chief of Staff
Video
Three Nominees Chosen to Fill Iowa Supreme Court Vacancy
Video
Man Gets Probation for Tossing Water on Iowa Rep. King
Coronavirus Testing Confusion Exposes White House to Fierce Backlash
Sports
High School
SoundOFF
Murphy’s Law
What’s Bugging Andy
Japan 2020
Top Stories
What’s Bugging Andy? Coronavirus
Video
Top Stories
I Think: Newell-Fonda And Bishop Garrigan Deliver
Video
Top Stories
Murphy’s Law: Making the Case for Luka Garza
Video
No. 23 Illinois Holds Off No. 18 Iowa 78-76
Iowa State Stuns No. 2 Baylor at Hilton
Drake Falls to Bradley in Missouri Valley Tournament
Video
Interactive Radar
Weather
Mega Doppler-S
Warnings
Iowa’s Weather Channel
Maps & Radar
Weather Related Closings
Road Conditions
Megan’s Weather Whys
On WHO 13
Community Calendar
Contests
Golden Apple
On-Air
WHO-HD Children’s Programming
PhotoLink
Pledge of Allegiance
Contact Us
Advertise with Us
Channel 13 News Team
Send Us Your Story Idea
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
13Now App Center
Search
Search
Search
Watch Now
Watch Now
Channel 13 News at Noon
Trump Authorizes Hundreds of New Ag Inspectors to Help Fight African Swine Fever
Agribusiness
by:
Kelly Maricle
Posted:
Mar 9, 2020 / 11:38 AM CDT
/
Updated:
Mar 9, 2020 / 11:39 AM CDT
Please enable Javascript to watch this video
David Gieger has the Agribusiness Report for March 9, 2020.
Close Modal
Suggest a Correction
Your name
(required)
Your email
(required)
Report a typo or grammatical error
(required)
Submit
Suggest a Correction
Popular
Weather
Man Arrested After Alleged Threat to ‘Shoot all the Students’ at Waukee High School
Booked!
Iowa Girl Regains Eyesight After Losing Vision to Flu
Outbreak Update: Weekday Coronavirus Stream to Launch Monday
Three Iowans Test Positive for Coronavirus
Video
EPA Lists Disinfectants You Can Use Against Coronavirus
Latest News
Worm Supermoon Will Light Up the Sky This Week
Video
Weather Why: How much wind will move a person?
Video
Ex-Top Judge at Iowa Agency Pleased to Settle Reprisal Claim
Trump Authorizes Hundreds of New Ag Inspectors to Help Fight African Swine Fever
Video
Outbreak Update: Weekday Coronavirus Stream to Launch Monday
Dow Drops 1,500 Points as Oil Price Plunge Shocks Markets
More News