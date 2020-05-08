Aide to VP Pence Tests Positive for COVID-19

Washington D.C. — An aide to Vice President Mike Pence has tested positive for COVID-19. That aid is not among those traveling to Iowa today with the Vice President.

NBC News says an administration official confirmed the positive test today. According to NBC News the Vice President’s flight to Iowa was delayed for about an hour this morning. During that time a number of staff members entered and exited the plane.

Air Force Two is now en route to Iowa. Vice President Pence plans to host a round table discussion with Iowa agriculture and grocery industry leaders. He also plans to meet with a group of faith leaders to urge them to re-open their churches this weekend. A group of dozens of Iowa faith leaders have signed a pact to remain closed until they feel it is safe to congregate again.

