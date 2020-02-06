Amazon Confirms Bondurant Fulfillment Center, Facility to Create 1,000 Full-Time Jobs

SANTA MONICA, CA – SEPTEMBER 6: The Amazon logo is projected onto a screen at a press conference on September 6, 2012 in Santa Monica, California. Amazon unveiled the Kindle Paperwhite and the Kindle Fire HD in 7 and 8.9-inch sizes. (Photo by David McNew/Getty Images)

BONDURANT, Iowa – The long-rumored Amazon fulfillment center being built in Bondurant under the code-name Project Bluejay has finally been confirmed.

Amazon issued a news release Thursday morning announcing the launch of the fulfillment center is anticipated for late 2020. The company says the center will create 1,000 full-time jobs.

“We are delighted to be opening our first Iowa fulfillment center in the city of Bondurant and look forward to creating 1,000 new, full-time jobs with Amazon’s $15 minimum wage and industry-leading benefits,” said Alicia Boler Davis, Amazon’s vice president of global customer fulfillment. “The site will help us continue to serve customers with great delivery options and we appreciate the strong support from local and state leaders.”

The company says employees at the 645,000 square-foot facility will work alongside robots to pick and pack items for distribution.

In the company’s statement, State Representative Brian Lohse of Bondurant said, “The city of Bondurant has seen tremendous growth and success over the last decade. Today’s announcement by Amazon will add another chapter to our city’s story. This is great news for the hundreds of Iowans who will be employed at the fulfillment center as well as the people of Bondurant.”

Information about applying for jobs with Amazon can be found here.