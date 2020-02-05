American Cancer Society Rallying at State Capitol for Iowa Cancer Day

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- More than 100 cancer patients, survivors, and caregivers are gathering for Iowa Cancer Day at the Iowa State Capitol Wednesday. The plan is to urge lawmakers to make fighting cancer a priority in Iowa.

This day-long event is organized by the American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network (ACS CAN). State legislators will listen to the stories of cancer patients and survivors and be prompted to act on their behalf to pass public health policies that will help put an end to cancer in Iowa.

At the Capitol, cancer advocates will be proposing that lawmakers increase the tax on tobacco products and invest more money into tobacco prevention funding.

ACS CAN are gathering at the Holiday Inn downtown to teach those interested how to advocate in front of lawmakers. Volunteers will head to the Capitol around 11am.