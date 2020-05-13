Ames City Council Closure Decisions

AMES, Iowa — The Ames City Council has made some decisions which will no doubt have an impact on some residents of Ames. The Council held a session Tuesday night to talk about City facilities should open, and which remain closed. The City had sent out some surveys

“We like what the city is doing, we like the cautions approach,” said Keith Abraham, Ames Park and Recreation Director. “Whatever you do, make sure what you are doing whats good for the community.”

“It didn’t seem like there was a real outcry to open most things,” said Gloria Betcher, an Ames Council Member. “It doesn’t say there was a groundswell of people who want to come back to those facilities, at least among those who were surveyed.”

The City Council voted to leave city offices, including City Hall, and the Library closed to July 1. The Library is planning to start curbside book pickup soon.

The Council decided to delegate to staff some decisions regarding events planned for the summer, and the operation of the Ames ISU Ice arena.

“By using the decision-making criteria, the City Council cancelled the Fourth of July parade and pancake breakfast, Street ‘N’ Greet Block Party Trailer reservations, Ames Municipal Band concerts, and Rummage RAMPage,” according to a news release from the City of Ames.

“If you think that’s overstated or not going to happen, you have to feel comfortable with what you’re doing here,” said Ames City Manager Steve Schainker, who provided a set of possible criteria for making the decisions on what to open, and what to close. “All your doing is phasing this in, just not the large gatherings.”

Council member Tim Gartin expressed concern for summer events which could be lost, events like the summer Bandshell Concerts, and July 4th Parade & Breakfast were long-standing events in Ames. But Council members were advised the over all goal is to prevent Ames from having a COVID-19 outbreak.

“They’re okay with a summer without students, they cant do a summer and a fall without students,” said Gartin.

“We are a company town, and we need to do everything we possibly can, because if the University is not successful, Ames is not successful, and vice versa,” said Mayor John Haila.

The Council did vote to allow Ames Downtown Farmers Market to proceed with their proposed social distance guidelines.