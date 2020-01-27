Police Arrest Man Accused of Firing Shotgun at McDonald's in Ames

AMES, Iowa — Police have arrested a man they say fired a shotgun at two people at a fast food restaurant in Ames Sunday night.

Police were called to the McDonald’s at 129 S. Duff Avenue at 10:47 p.m. on a report of a person with a gun.

Witnesses tell police that a man pulled a shotgun out of his car and fired from outside the building at two people inside the restaurant. The alleged gunman was identified as 20-year-old Demarcus Stokes of Cedar Rapids. He was later arrested in Polk County, Missouri at 4:15 p.m.