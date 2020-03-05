Animal Rescue League Celebrates Passage of Animal Abuse Bill

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- The Animal Rescue League of Iowa is thanking the Iowa State Senate for finally passing a bill that toughens animal cruelty laws after years of trying.

HF737 makes a number of changes to Iowa animal abuse and care laws. The bill creates a new minimum standard of what sufficient food, water and shelter means. It also increases penalties for animal cruelty convictions and requires mental health examinations for many animal abusers.

The Animal Rescue League has lobbied in support of the changes for years. The bill has failed to clear legislative hurdles repeatedly over concerns about the bills impact on the agriculture industry. Colin Grace with the ARL says this bill sets a simple legal 'test' that exempts livestock from most provisions of the bill.