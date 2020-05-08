Are You Wearing Your Mask Right?

Watch Now
Des Moines, Iowa — With more retailers and hospitals now requiring that you wear a mask while shopping, the Polk County Health Department wants to make sure you are doing so properly.

“Make sure the mask covers the mouth and the nose snuggly,” says Nola Aigner with the Health Department. It doesn’t matter if it is a cloth or surgical mask. Both work well. If you have a cloth mask you should wash it in hot water and dry on high heat regularly.

Aigner says wearing a mask is one of the best ways we can slow the spread of the disease. While cloth masks may not protect you from incoming germs, they will help you stop spreading them to others.

“It’s so vitally important,” says Aigner “You’re protecting yourself when you’re wearing a mask. so maybe you don’t want to wear a mask… think about your family… you need to protect them.”

