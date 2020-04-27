ARL Sees Record-Breaking Numbers for Adoptions Within the Last Two Months

DES MOINES, Iowa — In March and April, the Animal Rescue League of Iowa experienced a 20 to 50% increase in adoptions and fostering from last year.

Mid-March the ARL began scheduling meet and greets for those wishing to adopt to protect staff from catching the coronavirus due to excessive human interaction. The ARL has been getting 50 to 100 appointments a day with nearly half of those individuals walking away with a new pet.

According to the Communications Director Stephanie Filer, cats and dogs aren’t the only animals getting adopted. Other animals such as chickens, horses, and older animals who’ve been in ARL facilities for a while are also finding homes. Filer said the ARL is more than grateful, being this isn’t the usual response they get during a crisis.

“We always see an increase unfortunately in animal abuse and neglect, and also people who love their pets who lose housing, and have to make the tough decision to give up their pet,” Filer said. “So we’re doing all of this now, to not only help the community, get the companionship of a pet but also prepare for the future with an increase of animals coming through our doors.”

The ARL is currently working on the next phase of how they can support pet owners once the state begins to reopen and Iowans return back to work and school. Filer said they’re coming up on a critical time in the spring and they want to make sure their animals land in stable environments where they are safe with less risk of abandonment.

“We often are finding ourselves full, and so we will try to get animals out into homes already during this time of year. We have kitten season happening, when it’s nicer more animals get picked up as strays. I mean all of these factors contribute to us generally having about 1500 animals in our care at this time.”

ARL is also running an Animal Food Pantry to help those who can’t afford animal food right now or for older adults to limit outside exposure. Visit their website for more information.