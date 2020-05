DES MOINES, Iowa — Investigators are interviewing a woman suspected of deliberately starting a fire in her apartment in the King Irving neighborhood early Wednesday morning.

Sgt. Paul Parizek with the Des Moines Police Department says a call came in about a fire at 1429 MLK Parkway at 4:41 a.m.

No one was injured but the fire did cause damage to the property.

Police have not released the woman’s name and say charges have not yet been filed in the case.