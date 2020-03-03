At Least 21 Killed After Tornado Strikes Middle Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — At least 21 people were killed after a tornado passed through Middle Tennessee early Tuesday morning, according to the Tennessee Emergency Management Agency.

Metro police reported the two victims were killed in East Nashville. A woman and man were hit by debris on McFerrin Avenue.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene while the man died after arriving at a local hospital, according to Metro police.

The Putnam County Sheriff’s Office said 16 people were killed in the storms across the county.

The Benton County Sheriff’s Office reported one person was killed and at least two others injured in the storm.

Sheriff Christopher told News 2 a 67-year-old man was inside a mobile home when it was picked up and thrown into a field.

The Wilson County Sheriff’s Office said two people were killed in the county and a third person died as the result of a medical situation. Mt. Juliet police said the two fatalities were in one home along the path of the tornado.

