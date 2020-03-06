Attempted Murder Suspect Arrested After Chase; Faces Kidnapping Charge for Allegedly Forcing Woman to Help Him Flee

MITCHELLVILLE, Iowa – A fugitive wanted on attempted murder charges in Adams County was arrested Thursday night after leading police on a chase through Jasper and Polk counties and forcing a stranger to drive him in an attempt to elude arrest.

Twenty-three-year-old Dillon Lester was already wanted on two charges of attempted murder stemming from a shooting in Adams County in January. Officials believed he may be hiding out in Des Moines because his vehicle was found there and had warned the public he was likely armed and dangerous.

The chase Thursday began around 7:45 p.m. when a Mitchellville police officer attempted to stop a vehicle without any license plates. The driver, later identified as Lester, took off heading toward Altoona and then on to eastbound I-80. Next, Lester turned around and drove back into Polk County. He stopped the car at mile marker 146 and fled on foot.

Officers were not able to see where he went and set up a perimeter of the area.

A call into Polk County Dispatch from a witness let them know Lester had been spotted getting into another vehicle and leaving eastbound. The description of the car and license plate were relayed to officers and it was located a few minutes later by a Mitchellville police officer on NE 62nd Avenue.

The officer followed the vehicle and once other officers arrived a traffic stop was done in the 8600 block of 78th Avenue and Lester was taken into custody.

Investigators determined the woman driving the vehicle did not know Lester and was forced to drive him.

In addition to the attempted murder charges out of Lucas County, Lester is now also charged with eluding, third-degree kidnapping, possession of a controlled substance, and several traffic violations. He is being held in the Polk County Jail.