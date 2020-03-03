Authorities in Des Moines Working to Stop Gas Leak Caused by Crash

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa – Authorities are working to stop a gas leak that started after a vehicle crashed into a building in Des Moines.

Police have shut down roads in the 2100 block of E. 14th Street.

Police say a driver lost control and crashed into a building at 2104 E. 14th Street just before 10 p.m. The crash took out the gas meter and officers on the scene could hear natural gas pouring out.

Officers evacuated the building and requested help from MidAmerican Energy.

Police have not released any information about injuries.