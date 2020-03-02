Bald Eagle Freed from Truck Grille in Northeast Iowa

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICKASAW COUNTY, Iowa -- The Iowa Department of Natural Resources and Chickasaw County Sheriff's deputies managed to save a bald eagle stuck in the front grille of a truck over the weekend.

The video was captured by Stephanie Brunson, who tells our sister station KWWL that she hit the eagle just outside of Lawler and drove a mile before she stopped to check for damage.

She didn't expect to find the bird, alive, in the grille of the truck.

With a little teamwork, the bird was freed and flew away with its mate nearby.