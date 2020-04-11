Balloon Artists Offer Color & Hope This Weekend

MASON CITY, Iowa — It’s Easter weekend, a time for some to decorate. For Lisa Lofing, she’s covered her front yard with bright balloon figures she made herself.

Lofing runs a business called Today’s Your Day. She does balloon arches and other figures for people’s special day. She even made a dress out of balloons for her daughter.

“I’ve been in business for six years. I started doing my business doing birthday parties,” said Lofing. “I do all-balloon creations. I do have helium, I know there’s a shortage of that, so I can do helium bouquets for birthday parties and all different celebrations.”

This weekend she’s participating in a worldwide movement for balloon artists called One Million Bubbles of Hope.

“Steven Jones, out of Washington state, did this a couple weeks ago. It was called One Million Bubbles of Joy. It got such a great response,m people wanted to do it again, and so we changed it to One Million Bubbles of Hope,” said Lofing. “Right now, there’s over a thousand balloon artists all over the world in about 60 countries.”

Lofing is following what other artists are doing here on Facebook.

