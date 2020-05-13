Barbershops, Salons and More Businesses Can Re-Open Friday, Governor Reynolds Announces

 

 

DES MOINES, Iowa — Iowans will once again be able to get a professional haircut beginning on Friday under new orders from Governor Kim Reynolds.

On Wednesday morning the governor announced she is lifting more of the restrictions she put in place a month ago to stop the spread of COVID-19. Barbershops, salons and massage therapists will be allowed to re-open on Friday, May 15th.

The governor is also allowing restaurants in all 99 counties to resume allowing limited dine-in service.

All businesses are required to follow new guidance when they re-open. This includes capacity restrictions, social distancing guidelines and making hand sanitizer and hand washing stations available.

17 more Iowans died from COVID-19 on Tuesday in Iowa.

You can read the governor’s full proclamation here.

