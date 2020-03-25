Barn Destroyed in Early Morning Marion County Fire

MARION COUNTY, Iowa – Firefighters were called out early Wednesday morning to a rural property in Marion County after people were woken by the sound of explosions and discovered their neighbors’ barn was on fire.

The Indiana Township Fire Department was called to a property north of Attica near Highway 5 just before 4:00 a.m.

The barn was fully engulfed in flame when crews arrived. Firefighters were able to put out the fire, but the barn is a total loss. Also destroyed were two campers, three cars, and some trailers that were nearby.

The home was not damaged and no one was hurt.

Firefighters from Knoxville, Bussey, and Columbia Township assisted at the scene.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. It’s unclear at this time what caused the explosions.