Bids Accepted for New Warren County Courthouse, Work to Begin Soon

INDIANOLA, Iowa — After years of negotiation and debate, work on a new Warren County courthouse and jail will start this spring.

The Warren County Board of Supervisors signed off on the project Thursday morning.

The county demolished the existing courthouse in Indianola last summer but was forced to delay work on a new building due to unexpectedly high construction bids. County leaders then scaled back the project, leading to a second round of bids that came in within budget.

Supervisors say they’re encouraged the project is finally coming together.

“It’s a great day for Warren County, we’re moving forward. Today was pivotal in that we accepted bids, we’ve locked in the contracts. The next phase is to lock in interest rates so we know exactly what the finance charges are over the course of the 20 year bond. But contracts are done, every one of those contractors can get to work and I anticipate we’ll be digging shortly,” said Warren County Supervisor Aaron DeKock.