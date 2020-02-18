Body Found in Rural West Des Moines

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — Authorities are investigating the death of a person found dead in rural Polk County just feet from Interstate 80 on Tuesday.

The body was discovered on Wendover Road, a gravel street that runs parallel to Interstate 80 to the South on Tuesday afternoon. Officers from West Des Moines Police, Des Moines Police and the Iowa Division of Criminal Investgation remained on Tuesday evening.

Authorities at the scene say the body is partially frozen and they are working to safely remove it.

This is a developing story. Check back with Channel 13 News for continued updates.