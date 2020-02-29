Boone Futures Alternative High School Students Helping Other At-Risk Iowa Youth

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- Students from the Teen Outreach Program (TOP) at the Boone Futures Alternative High School are holding a fundraiser to help other at-risk youth in Iowa.

All proceeds from their "An Evening of Making Brighter Futures" event will go to the program Achieving Maximum Potential (AMP) for their suitcase drive for foster children. The event is March 7th starting a 7 p.m. at the Open Bible Church in Boone. They are asking for a $5 suggested donation or two can good items for entrance into the event.

The event will also feature Christian Hip Hop artist Johnathan Stone.

Channel 13's Whitney Blakemore sat down with Stone and a student from TOP to talk about the upcoming event.