Boone Man Gives Front Porch Concert to Spread Cheer Amid Social Distancing

BOONE, Iowa — A retired orchestra teacher in Boone didn’t let canceled gigs get in the way of spreading some Irish cheer on St. Patty’s Day Tuesday.

Dave Swenson typically uses his musical talents to entertain audiences at nursing homes, care centers and weddings. But like many musicians, shows are being canceled due to social distancing guidelines because of the coronavirus.

So, Swenson invited people to his driveway for a front porch concert that he also streamed on Facebook. So far, it has been watched more than 4,500 times.

