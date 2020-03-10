Boutique and Salon Helps Keep Cancer Patients Looking, Feeling Their Best

DES MOINES, Iowa — A new boutique and salon will help support cancer patients of all ages at the John Stoddard Cancer Center.

The EMPOWER Boutique Salon offers products and services that meet the needs of cancer patients. You’ll find hats, head-scarves, and turbans. The salon also offers haircuts, skincare, and makeup.



“We want patients to understand that we take care of cancer, but we also take care of the whole person. We want them to be able to know that at John Stoddard Cancer Center, we take care of more than just that. We value who they are as a person and understand that it’s important to look and feel your best going through this treatment and really own your image,” said Rachel Fyfe, the manager at EMPOWER Boutique Salon.

If you’d like to make a donation to the boutique, drop it off at The Not New Shop at 705 East University Avenue. The shop does not accept donated wigs, turbans, stuffed animals, toys, or food items.