Boys & Girls Club Opens New Location For High School Students

DES MOINES, Iowa – The Boys & Girls Club of Central Iowa opens new location catering only to high school students.

E.T. Meredith Jr. Boys & Girls Club is adjacent to East High School at 1421 Walker Street.

Unit Director Chris Noth said, “High school students need a place to hang out. They need a place to be themselves, hang out with their friends, learn new skills and just have a safe place to go after school.”

Students have access to a computer lab, video games, e-sports, a kitchen, a STEM lab and more.

East High School Freshman Jose Ceballos said he goes every day during the week.

“It’s exceeded my expectation of what I thought the new club was going to be,” Ceballos said.

East High School Freshman Arina Tembo said, “I think it’s a great place to spend time instead of staying at home being bored. You come here have fun and they tutor you, so like it’s a great place to stay.”

The location can hold up to 60 students at a time, and has an open door policy.

“The beauty of this program is that kids are able to drop in and out when they like to, so we have kids that come by just for snack and then leave. We have kids that might just come for dinner or just come for the first session,” Noth said.

Dinner is served every day. Some days the students will cook together in the kitchen and share a meal.

“There’s no middle schoolers and it’s not that loud. It’s actually pretty fun,” Tembo said.

The club is open Monday through Friday from 3:30 to 7:00 p.m.

Students can register online. There is a $10 admission fee.